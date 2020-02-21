App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2020 06:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah holds talks with Maldivian home minister

"Met Mr. Sheikh Imran Abdulla, Home Minister of the Republic of Maldives. Held extensive discussions on ways to further deepen and strengthen ties between India and Maldives," Shah tweeted after the meeting.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held extensive discussions with his Maldivian counterpart Sheikh Imran Abdulla during which they discussed about ways to further strengthen the ties between the two countries. Abdulla is on a four-day visit to India since Thursday.

"Met Mr. Sheikh Imran Abdulla, Home Minister of the Republic of Maldives. Held extensive discussions on ways to further deepen and strengthen ties between India and Maldives," Shah tweeted after the meeting.

Both the ministers were believed to have discussed issues relating to bilateral security cooperation, an official said.

India and Maldives share ethnic, linguistic, cultural, religious and commercial links steeped in antiquity.

Except for a brief period between February 2012 and November 2018, relations between the two countries have been close, cordial and multi-dimensional.

India was among the first to recognise Maldives after its independence in 1965 and to establish diplomatic relations with the country.

Proximity of Maldives to the west coast of India (it is barely 70 nautical miles away from Minicoy and 300 nautical miles away from India's West coast), and its situation at the hub of commercial sea-lanes running through the Indian Ocean and its potential to allow a third nation's naval presence in the area imbues it with significant strategic importance to India.

First Published on Feb 21, 2020 06:15 pm

tags #India #Politics

