Amit Shah holds roadshow in Puri

BJP President Amit Shah on April 9 led a roadshow in this seaside pilgrim town of Odisha to bolster the prospects of his party in the Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections.

Before embarking on the roadshow on "Bada Danda", the grand avenue, from the Singha Dwara (Lion's Gate) of Shree Jagannath Temple, Shah visited the 12th century shrine and sought the blessings of the Lord.

Moving in an open vehicle, the BJP chief was accompanied by senior leaders including Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, party's national vice-president Baijayant Panda, its Odisha in-charge Arun Singh and Bijoy Mohapatra.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, who has been fielded for Puri Lok Sabha seat, also joined the roadshow as a large number of people lined up on both sides of the grand avenue to have a glimpse of the leaders.

Shah waved at the crowd while proceeding in the decorated vehicle, with the entire route teeming with BJP workers, who frantically waved party flags and chanted slogans hailing the party.

During the 1-km journey, the BJP president stopped at a couple of places and briefly chatted with people.

The BJP has in its election manifesto for Odisha promised to make Puri the "spiritual capital" of the country.

Voting in Puri Lok Sabha constituency and seven assembly segments falling under it is scheduled in the third phase on April 23.

Shah had visited Odisha on Sunday and addressed two election meetings at Polosara in Ganjam district and another at Baragarh in the western part of the state.