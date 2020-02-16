App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 16, 2020 09:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah has agreed to meet Shaheen Bagh protesters: Digvijay

On Saturday, a section of Shaheen Bagh protesters said they were ready to meet Shah to raise their concerns over CAA but added that the onus was on the government to call them for talks.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Saturday claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had agreed to meet the protesters opposing the new citizenship law at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh and welcomed the "move".

Shah had told a news channel a few days ago that anyone who wanted to discuss issues related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) with him could seek time from his office and they would be given time "within three days".

On Saturday, a section of Shaheen Bagh protesters said they were ready to meet Shah to raise their concerns over CAA but added that the onus was on the government to call them for talks.

Close

However, despite Singh's claim, there is no official confirmation on whether Shah has agreed to meet Shaheen Bagh protesters.

related news

The protesters, mainly women, have been staging a sit-in against the CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) there for the past two months.

"...Honourable Home Minister Amit Shahji has decided to hold talks with Shaheen Bagh protesters over their demand (on CAA) and this is a good signal. I am hopeful their demand for withdrawal of the new citizenship act will be met," Singh told reporters in Dhar.

Singh said if other demands of the protesters, like making the National Population Register exercise "friendly", were met, then it would create a "good atmosphere in the country".

Speaking in Indore, Singh said had the Narendra Modi government held talks with Shaheen Bagh protesters earlier, the situation would not have come to such a pass.

"If the Central government had held talks with mothers and sisters squatting at the Shaheen Bagh, the situation would not have come to such a pass in the country. But the dialogue should not be confined to discussions merely. I demand from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to withdraw the unconstitutional CAA," he told reporters.

Questioning the need for the CAA, Singh claimed one crore people have been given citizenship, including around 85 per cent Hindus, after Independence.

"There was also no need for the NRC and the NPR given that the people have Aadhaar cards, driving licenses, voter identity cards etc. which can prove their citizenship," he said.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 16, 2020 08:38 am

tags #Amit Shah #Digvijay Singh

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.