Last Updated : Mar 01, 2020 12:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata amid anti-CAA protests

Hundreds of protesters of the Left Front and Congress, holding black flags and anti-CAA posters, demonstrated outside gate number 1 of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday arrived in the city on a day-long visit, as opposition parties protested against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and raised 'Go Back' slogans outside the airport. Shah was greeted by the West Bengal BJP leadership, led by state party president Dilip Ghosh.

Police had put up a barricade to prevent them from crossing over to the entrance of the airport.

Shah is scheduled to address a rally at the Shaheed Minar Ground, where the state BJP will felicitate him for the passage of the amended citizenship law in Parliament. BJP national president J P Nadda will also attend the public meeting.

This apart, the home minister will inaugurate a new building of National Security Guards at Rajarhat, and hold closed-door meetings with the state BJP leadership along with Nadda.

Shah will also visit the Kalighat Temple in south Kolkata.

First Published on Mar 1, 2020 11:41 am

tags #Amit Shah #CAA

