Amit Shah admonishes Giriraj Singh for Iftaar tweet, asks him to refrain from making such remarks

BJP president Amit Shah on June 4 rebuked Union minister Giriraj Singh for his snide tweet targeting NDA leaders in Bihar on their presence in 'Iftar' parties and asked him to refrain from making such remarks, party sources said.

Singh had posted pictures of top Bihar NDA leaders, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, attending 'Iftar' and questioned as to why people lag behind in observance of their own "karm-dharm" (religious customs) while staying ahead in making a show for religious rituals of others.

BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi was also seen in one of the pictures.

His tweet drew sharp reactions from the BJP allies.

A BJP leader said Shah admonished Singh and asked him to avoid making such remarks.