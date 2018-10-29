Amit Shah accuses grand alliance of 'breaking India'

BJP President Amit Shah on Sunday described the 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) of opposition parties as a 'dhakosla' (deception) and and accused it of "breaking India," while the Narendra Modi-led government was working for "making India."

Addressing the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morch (BJYM) national convention here, Shah said on the one hand Prime Minister Modi was focussed on 'Making India', on the other the grand alliance leaders wanted to 'Break' India.

"Modiji says remove poverty, unemployment, insecurity... but Mahagathbandhan leaders say remove Modi," he added.

Criticising the grand alliance, the BJP leader said it "neither has a policy nor a leader nor any principles."

Taking a dig at Congress President Rahul Gandhi over his comments on the recent arrest of activists by the Maharashtra government over alleged links with Maoists, Shah said, "I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that whoever raises slogans on "breaking India" will land behind bars and they will never be pardoned."

He also hit out at Gandhi for questioning Modi governments' achievement during the last four-and-half-years and saying, he had no right to ask after having ruled for four generations and "doing nothing for the country and the poor."

Shah said the Modi government has launched several schemes and worked for the poor, farmers, women, Dalits and tribals.

Asserting that the BJP was ready to fight the 2019 elections under Modi's leadership, Shah urged the Yuva Morcha members to reach out to people and create awareness about the NDA government's achievements.

On the issue of National Register of Citizens, the BJP Chief said, "Rahul Baba talks of their human rights, but is not concerned about human rights of our security forces.

Infiltrators explode bombs killing security forces. Are you not concerned about their (security personnel) wives and children?" he asked adding that the issue might be a vote bank matter for the Congress, but for BJP it is security of the nation.

"Once the BJP is re-elected after 2019 polls, I guarantee that the party-led government will initiate the process of evicting illegal immigrants from all parts of the country," he added. Slamming the TRS government in Telangana for not celebrating the Hyderabad Liberation Day, Shah alleged it was 'scared' of MIM and its chief Asaduddin Owaisi.