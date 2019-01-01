App
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2019 09:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amid uncertainty over 'Rath Yatras', BJP plans Narendra Modi rallies in Bengal

Ahead of the national polls, the party planned the 'Rath Yatras' that would have touched all 42 constituencies in the state. However, it got stuck in legal battles after the state government denied permission.

With its Bengal 'Rath Yatras' stuck in legal tangles, the BJP's state unit is planning two-three rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January and February.

"We are hopeful that prime minister's first rally might take place on January 29. We have sent the schedule to Delhi. Nothing has, however, been fixed so far," state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said.

The prime minister's first rally is expected to be held at the Brigade Parade ground in the heart of city. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also hold a rally at the same venue on January 19 and has invited leaders of all opposition parties in the country.

BJP has identified Bengal as a priority state and party chief Amit Shah has set a target of 22 seats in the upcoming elections.

Over the last few years, the party has emerged as the main opposition in the state with a significant show in rural polls and by-elections.
First Published on Jan 1, 2019 09:29 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #west bengal

