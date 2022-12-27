 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amid Ukraine conflict, COVID-inflicted crises, India emerges as voice of Global South

Dec 27, 2022 / 12:52 PM IST

Before relinquishing its non-permanent seat in the 15-member Council on December 31, 2022, India presided over the powerful UN body in December with the country's first woman Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj sitting in the President's seat at the horse-shoe table.

India emerged as a voice of the Global South during its two-year term in the powerful UN Security Council, which acrimoniously deliberated on Russia's invasion of Ukraine that led to unprecedented levels of global food and fuel insecurity as the world continued to grapple with inequalities amplified by the pandemic.

Just about two months into India's second year of its 2021-2022 term on the Council as elected non-permanent member, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a 'special military operation in eastern Ukraine on February 24.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a direct and strong appeal to Putin to 'stop your troops from attacking Ukraine' and give peace a chance as the UN chief called the invasion the "saddest moment in my tenure as Secretary-General of the United Nations."

As the Russian invasion unfolded, India's then UN envoy Ambassador T S Tirumurti in February underscored New Delhi's call for urgent de-escalation of tensions and cautioned that the situation was in danger of spiralling into a major crisis.

In statements in the Council and the General Assembly throughout the year, India consistently called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to violence. New Delhi emphasised that dialogue and diplomacy are the only way forward and actions that exacerbate the conflict should be avoided.