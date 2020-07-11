App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2020 08:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amid spike in COVID-19 cases, Pune civic chief transferred

The city is among the worst hit cities in the state.

PTI

The Maharashtra government on Saturday transferred Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad and replaced him with Vikram Kumar who is currently CEO of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

The city is among the worst hit cities in the state and, as on Friday evening, had 25,893 cases, with the rise particularly sharp and worrying over the past few days.

While Gaikwad, a 2003 batch IAS officer, has been made Sugar Commissioner in Pune, Kumar, from the 2004 batch, has been replaced at PMRDA by Suhas Diwase.

Close

Diwase, a 2009 batch officer, was Agriculture Commissioner in Pune.

Meanwhile, Jitendra Dudi, a 2016 batch IAS officer currently serving as assistant collector Manchar sub division in Pune has been made CEO of Sangli Zilla Parishad.
First Published on Jul 11, 2020 08:44 pm

#coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

