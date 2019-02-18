Amid Saradha scam probe row, Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar transferred to state CID

Kolkata Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar, who was recently embroiled in a controversy over the investigation of the Saradha scam by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has been transferred to the West Bengal CID (Criminal Investigation Department), CNN News18 has reported.

Kumar, who has served as the Commissioner of Kolkata Police for three years, was due for a transfer ahead of the Lok Sabha polls as per norms slated by the Election Commission of India.

Sources in the state government have informed CNN News18 that Kumar will be posted as Additional Director General of Police (Crime).

Sources have also indicated that the Kolkata Police is set to undergo a reshuffle and that the new Commissioner is likely to be announced today.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.