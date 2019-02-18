App
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amid Saradha scam probe row, Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar transferred to state CID

Sources have also indicated that the Kolkata Police is set to undergo a reshuffle and that the new Commissioner is likely to be announced today

Kolkata Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar, who was recently embroiled in a controversy over the investigation of the Saradha scam by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has been transferred to the West Bengal CID (Criminal Investigation Department), CNN News18 has reported.

Kumar, who has served as the Commissioner of Kolkata Police for three years, was due for a transfer ahead of the Lok Sabha polls as per norms slated by the Election Commission of India.

Sources in the state government have informed CNN News18 that Kumar will be posted as Additional Director General of Police (Crime).

Sources have also indicated that the Kolkata Police is set to undergo a reshuffle and that the new Commissioner is likely to be announced today.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 03:31 pm

tags #CBI vs Mamata Banerjee #India #Mamata Banerjee #Politics #Saradha Scam #west bengal

