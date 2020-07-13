Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Pune goes under lockdown from today: Here's all you need to know

In a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19, a 10-day lockdown has been imposed in Pune, neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad and a few other parts of the district starting July 13.

The lockdown will come into force from midnight of July 13 and end on July 23.

The district reported the highest single-day spike of 1,088 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall count to 38,502, a health official said on July 12. The death toll has risen by 39 to 1,075, he said.

"Of the 1,088 fresh cases, 559 cases were reported from the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation, which now has 27,227 patients.

"Another 320 cases were reported from Pimpri Chinchwad township, which now has 7,515 cases. The number of coronavirus positive cases in rural areas, civil hospital and from areas under the Pune Cantonment Board has risen to 3,707," he said.

A total of 486 patients were discharged from hospitals, the official said.

In view of surging COVID-19 cases, it has been decided to enforce the lockdown. It will be imposed in two phases.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The first phase will start from July 13 and will continue till July 18. This phase will be stricter, wherein only milk shops, pharmacies and clinics will be allowed to operate.

The second phase will be from July 19 to July 23, in which apart from the shops and services that were opened in the first phase, all essential services related shops will be allowed to remain open.

Emergency services have been excluded from the lockdown.

(With inputs from PTI)