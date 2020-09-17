Amid reports of his death, hospital clarifies BJP MP Ashok Gasti critical, has not died

After reports of his death due to COVID-19 related complications surfaced, Manipal Hospital, where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Ashok Gasti is being treated, has clarified that the 55-year-old is critically ill and has not passed away.

Earlier, reports had suggested that Gasti, who is a first-time MP and had taken oath on July 22, had passed away due to complications created by the infectious disease.

"He is crucially ill but all efforts are being made," Medical Director of Manipal Hospital Dr Sudarshan Ballal said, according to news channel NDTV.

According to the hospital, Gasti was admitted to the hospital with severe COVID-19 pneumonia and is currently critical with multi-organ failure. He is on life support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), according to the report.

Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had condoled Gasti's reported passing.

"Saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Ashok Gasti, Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka. My condolences to the bereaved family," Birla had tweeted.

Home Minister Amit Shah, meanwhile, too had tweeted his condolences. "Shocked and pained on the untimely demise of Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader from Karnataka, Ashok Gastiji. Over the years, he served the organisation & nation in multiple roles. My deepest condolences are with his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," Shah tweeted. Shah's tweet has now been deleted.