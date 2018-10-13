App
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2018 02:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amid Rafale row, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to meet HAL employees in Bengaluru

The Gandhi scion said there was a need to "defend the dignity of India's defenders"

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Standing in support of state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Congress president Rahul Gandhi will Saturday meet the employees of the public sector unit outside its headquarters in Bengaluru.

The Gandhi scion said there was a need to "defend the dignity of India's defenders" as he accused the Narendra Modi government of "snatching" the Rafale offset contract from HAL and "gifting" it to Anil Ambani's company.

"HAL is India's strategic asset. The future of India's aerospace industry has been destroyed by snatching #Rafale from HAL & gifting it to Anil Ambani," the Congress president tweeted.

"Come defend the dignity of India's defenders. I am in Bengaluru to stand with HAL's employees. Join me outside HAL HQ, at 3 PM," he added.
First Published on Oct 13, 2018 02:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

