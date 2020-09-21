Amid ongoing border row with China, Rafale jets carry out 'familiarization sorties' over Ladakh: Report

The multirole Rafale jets, built by French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, are known for air-superiority and precision strikes.

The newly inducted Rafale jets have begun to conduct sorties in Ladakh amid the ongoing military confrontation with Chinese troops in the high-altitude region.

Days after being formally inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) on September 10, five Rafale jets have conducted some “familiarization sorties” in Ladakh in recent days, reported The Times of India citing defence sources.

According to the report, Rafale pilots have flown the jets from Ambala to Ladakh to “familiarize themselves with the operational environment there”.

The deployment of French-made Rafale jets in Ladakh came nearly 10 days after they were formally inducted into the IAF. At a ceremony in Ambala on September 10 where five Rafale jets were inducted into the IAF, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the induction of the fleet was crucial considering the atmosphere being created along the frontier and that it is a "big and stern" message to those eyeing India's sovereignty.

Speaking on the occasion, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria had said induction of Rafale jets could not have happened at a more opportune time considering the security scenario.

The multirole Rafale jets, built by French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, are known for air-superiority and precision strikes.

The IAF has deployed almost all its frontline fighter jets, such as like Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar, and Mirage 2000, in the key frontier air bases in eastern Ladakh and elsewhere along the LAC.

The IAF is also carrying out night time combat air patrols in the eastern Ladakh region.

The IAF has also deployed Apache attack choppers as well as Chinook heavy-lift helicopters to transport troops to various forward locations in eastern Ladakh.

The Army has reportedly made elaborate arrangements to maintain the current level of troops and weapons in all forward areas in eastern Ladakh and other sensitive high-altitude sectors in the harsh winter months when the temperature drops up to minus 25 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from PTI)