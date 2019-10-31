App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 10:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amid Maharashtra power tussle, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut meets Sharad Pawar

Raut met Pawar at the latter's residence in south Mumbai, sources in the Sena said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Sanjay Raut (Image: ANI)
Sanjay Raut (Image: ANI)

Amid a bitter tussle between the Shiv Sena and the BJP over sharing of power in Maharashtra, Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday met NCP chief Sharad Pawar here, triggering speculation about the possible formation of an alternative government in the state.

Raut met Pawar at the latter's residence in south Mumbai, sources in the Sena said.

What transpired between the two leaders was not immediately known, but it sparked speculation about efforts being made for possible formation of a non-BJP government in the state.

The BJP and Sena are locked in a tug-of-war over the latter's demand for rotational chief ministership. Though the BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats, it lost 17 seats compared to the 2014 tally.

related news

The Sena emerged victorious on 56 seats compared to previous 63.

The NCP has won on 54 seats followed by the Congress (44).

Raut had also met Pawar on the day of results (October 24), but maintained that it was a "private" meeting.

Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has been claiming that arrangement for the rotational post of the CM was agreed upon during a formula discussed by himself, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP chief Amit Shah ahead of the 2019 polls.

However, the BJP has categorically denied agreeing to any such arrangement and has been insisting that Fadnavis will continue to hold the chief minister's post for the next five years.

First Published on Oct 31, 2019 10:24 pm

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Sanjay Raut #Sharad Pawar #Shiv Sena

