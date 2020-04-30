Amid coronavirus lockdown, Rishi Kapoor's daughter seeks MHA's permission to travel to Mumbai: Report

Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has sought permission from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to travel to Mumbai from Delhi, News 18 has reported.

According to the report, Delhi Police is facilitating the same.

Travelling within and outside the country has been restricted due to the nationwide lockdown in place to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Rishi Kapoor, an acclaimed actor passed away on April 30. He was 67.

His last rites are to be performed at Chandanwadi Crematorium in Kalbadevi, Mumbai.

The veteran actor had not been keeping well and was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on April 29. He had returned to India in September 2019 after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

Rishi Kapoor is survived by his wife Neetu Singh and children Ranbir and Riddhima.