App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amid coronavirus lockdown, Rishi Kapoor's daughter seeks MHA's permission to travel to Mumbai: Report

Travelling within and outside the country has been restricted due to the nationwide lockdown in place to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image: Rishi Kapoor
File image: Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has sought permission from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to travel to Mumbai from Delhi, News 18 has reported.

According to the report, Delhi Police is facilitating the same.

Travelling within and outside the country has been restricted due to the nationwide lockdown in place to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Close

Rishi Kapoor, an acclaimed actor passed away on April 30. He was 67.

related news

Also read | ‘He's gone’: Tributes pour in on social media as Rishi Kapoor passes away

His last rites are to be performed at Chandanwadi Crematorium in Kalbadevi, Mumbai.

The veteran actor had not been keeping well and was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on April 29. He had returned to India in September 2019 after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

Rishi Kapoor is survived by his wife Neetu Singh and children Ranbir and Riddhima.

Also read | Rishi Kapoor's last word on Twitter: 'We have to win this coronavirus war together'

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 12:05 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Rishi Kapoor

most popular

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.