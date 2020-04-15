Amid lockdown, Maharashtra forms cabinet committee to revive economy

To formulate a revival plan for the stalled economy of the state, the Maharashtra government has appointed a seven-member cabinet committee under the leadership of deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar.

The committee will look at measures for gradual lifting of the lockdown and restore the economic, industrial and social status of the state.

Discussions on which regions and industries need revival and challenges the gradual lifting of lockdown would pose needed to be worked on.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Public works minister Ashok Chavan, food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal, water resources minister Jayant Patil, revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, urban development minister Eknath Shinde, transport minister Anil Parab will be part of the sub-committee.

The Maharashtra government has also set up a team of 11 experts from various sectors, including HDFC’s Deepak Parekh and economist Ajit Ranade, to study economic activity and impact of the lockdown. This expert group will provide suggestions to the cabinet committee.

Further, the government is reviewing the "green zones" to assess and list out business activities that can gradually be allowed over the next few days. Green zones are areas where no coronavirus infections have been reported.

This assessment will exclude industrial belts in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune-Pimpri Chinchwad, which have been the worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic and declared "Red Zones".

Ten districts in the state have not reported any COVID-19 cases. Talks are on to find ways to seal the borders of these districts and restart industrial activity.

Industries minister Subhash Desai has indicated food-processing units need to be given priority.

Maharashtra has been in partial lockdown since March 21 and complete lockdown since March 24.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 extended the nationwide lockdown to May 3, saying restrictions could be eased in areas showing promise in fighting the disease. A call on that will be taken on April 20.

Earlier, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had extended the lockdown in the state to April 30.