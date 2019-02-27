App
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 06:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amid Indo-Pak tension, BSF on alert at Bangladesh border

Patrolling in the riverine border areas of Sunderbans has also been increased, the BSF official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The BSF has issued an alert and has taken all preventive measures at the India-Bangladesh border in the eastern part of the country to ensure "miscreants or terror elements" don't cross over taking advantage of the tension at the Indo-Pakistan border, an official of the force said on February 27.

Bangladesh and West Bengal share about 2,216.7 km border, of which a large portion is unfenced.

"We have issued an alert in the Indo-Bangla border and have taken all preventive measures to ensure that miscreants or terror elements don't cross over to this side of the border by taking advantage of the volatile situation in the western front," a senior BSF official told PTI.

An IAF pilot is "missing in action" and a Pakistani fighter jet has been shot down, New Delhi said on Wednesday as fears of war darkened India-Pakistan relations with Islamabad launching retaliatory strikes and claiming it has arrested two Indian pilots in its territory, a day after India bombed Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 06:11 pm

tags #BSF #India

