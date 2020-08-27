Amid incessant rains in most parts of J&K, IMD issues flash flood alert for next 24 hours

The water in several rivers and streams in Jammu and Kashmir reportedly increased following incessant rains in most parts of the Union Territory for the third day in a row on August 27. The 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all- weather road that links Kashmir with the rest of the country, also remained closed for the third day, officials told news agency PTI.



Flash Flood Guidance issued by IMD for 24 hrs on 27th August 2020 is appended. pic.twitter.com/BEnYJ5RACJ

— Central Water Commission Official Flood Forecast (@CWCOfficial_FF) August 27, 2020

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has accordingly issued a flash flood guidance for the region, with a moderate risk outlook for the next 24 hours.

It also issued a red alert as it predicted that moderate thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh.

However, officials told news agency PTI that there was no immediate risk of floods. Meanwhile, landslides triggered by overnight rains led to the closure of several other hilly roads in different parts of the Jammu division. Over the past two days, five people were killed in separate incidents of landslides and house collapse in different parts of the region.

The Met Department forecast also says that heavy rainfall will continue across the valley till the evening of August 27, after which a gradual decrease is likely.