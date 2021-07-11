Amid growing Taliban control in Afghanistan, India vacates Kandahar consulate

The reason behind this evacuation is believed to be the presence of a large number of terrorists from Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba in the southern provinces of Kandahar and Helmand (Representative image)

The worsening security scenario in major parts of Afghanistan with Taliban claiming that it now controls 85 percent of the country, India has evacuated some 50 people including diplomats and security personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) from Kandahar and closed the consulate in the city temporarily.

The country sent a special Indian Air Force flight on July 10 to bring them back to Delhi, reported Hindustan Times citing people familiar with developments.

The move was taken days after the Indian Embassy in Afghanistan said there were no plan to close its mission in Kabul and consulates in the cities of Kandahar and Mazar-e-Sharif. It, however, said that it was closely monitoring the evolving security situation, particularly around the cities of Kandahar and Mazar.

"Media reports on #India closing its Embassy & Consulates in AF are incorrect. @IndianEmbKabul, Consulates in Kandahar & Mazar are open, functioning. We DO HOWEVER continue to closely monitor the evolving security situation particularly around Kandahar & Mazar cities," the embassy said in a July 6 tweet.

However, just four days later, the Indian consulate in Kandahar was temporarily closed and the diplomats and security personnel were evacuated, as per the report.

The reason behind this evacuation is believed to be the presence of a large number of terrorists from Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba in the southern provinces of Kandahar and Helmand, the report suggested.

Last week, the embassy had asked all Indians visiting, staying, and working in Afghanistan to exercise the utmost caution with regard to their security and avoid all types of non-essential travel in view of a rising number of incidents of violence in various parts of the country.

In an advisory, the embassy said the security situation in Afghanistan remains "dangerous" and that terror groups have carried out a series of complex attacks, including targeting civilians, adding that Indian nationals additionally face a "serious threat" of abduction.

Afghanistan witnessed a series of attacks in the last few weeks as the United States looked to complete the withdrawal of its forces from the war-ravaged country by September 11, ending nearly two decades of its military presence there.

On July 9, the Taliban claimed that they now control 85 percent of Afghanistan's territory. The announcement came at a press conference at the end of a visit by a senior Taliban delegation to Moscow this week a trip meant to offer assurances that the insurgents' quick gains in Afghanistan do not threaten Russia or its allies in Central Asia.

The claim, which is impossible to verify, was considerably higher than previous Taliban statements that more than a third of the country's 421 districts and district centers were in their control.

(With inputs from agencies)