Amid farmers’ protest at Delhi’s borders, PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib on December 20, 2020 (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 20 made a surprise visit to the Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in New Delhi and paid tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur for his supreme sacrifice. Guru Tegh Bahadur's death anniversary was observed on December 19.

The prime minister offered prayers during his visit to the gurudwara for which no police arrangements or traffic barriers were put in place to restrict movement of the common man, news agency PTI quoted official sources as saying.

The mortal remains of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, were consigned to flames at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj making it one of the most popular gurudwaras.

“This morning, I prayed at the historic Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, where the pious body of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji was cremated. I felt extremely blessed. I, like millions around the world, am deeply inspired by the kindnesses of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

“It is the special Kripa of the Guru Sahibs that we will mark the special occasion of the 400th Parkash Parv of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji during our Government’s tenure,” he said in another tweet.

“Let us mark this blessed occasion in a historic way and celebrate the ideals of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji,” he added.

PM Modi’s visit to the gurudwara assumes significance as it came amid protests by farmers, especially from Punjab, against the three new farm reform laws. Thousands of farmers are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi’s borders. The protest started on November 26.

The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The central government has been saying that the farm reforms will benefit farmers.