Amid COVID-19 concerns, health care, insurance advertisement volumes spike

As people are getting cautious about preventive measures against COVID-19, advertisements by personal healthcare and insurance companies have seen a surge, said an audience measurement analysis firm.

In over four months, from April 1 to August 14, advertisement volumes for the personal healthcare sector grew 5 percent, said a Business Standard report citing TAM Media Research.

Of the total volume of advertisement between April and July, 70 percent were during June-July, it said.

The report stated the data recorded by BARC India showed that advertisement volumes in seconds (average) for insurance companies in pre-COVID times (January 11 to 31) was 2,24,535. It dropped to 60,260 seconds between March 14 and June 5, but increased to 1,99,973 seconds during July 11 to August 7.

According to the BARC data, the personal healthcare sector grew 26 percent in the last four weeks in comparison to pre-COVID times. The personal care/personal hygiene sector grew 22 percent in the last four weeks when compared to the pre-COVID period, the report said.

The general health insurance sector also witnessed a spike in advertising volumes in June and July, the report stated.

“Personal healthcare products, specifically for COVID-19 disease like immunity-building items, including chyawanprash, vitamin supplements, etc, and antiseptic liquids, got a boost,” Vinita Shah, Senior Vice-President-Corporate Communication & Analytics, TAM Media Research, was quoted as saying.

Health is a big concern right now, said brand expert and founder of Mogae Group Sandeep Goyal. “The fear of infection, fear of its consequences, and fear of its cost are driving pharmaceutical and insurance advertising,” he said.