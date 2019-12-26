Amid confusion over NRC, Hapur in Uttar Pradesh witnesses rush for birth papers

Amid massive protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the country, there has been a sudden rise in the number of people requesting birth certificates in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur municipal council office, The Times of India has reported.

According to the report, the residents of Hapur are queuing up in the municipal council office to get the document, mainly of their parents and grandparents who were born between 1948 and 1952.

Earlier, the office had a footfall of two to three people on a day, but now the number has suddenly increased, Hapur Nagar Palika Parishad executive officer JK Anand told the publication.

The rush has increased amid the confusion prevailing in the country about the requirement of documents to prove citizenship of an individual if NRC comes into effect.

Although authorities have assured that people will not have to prove their pre-1971 ancestry or any compulsion to submit documents of parents or ancestors, people want to make sure of availability of the papers. While some are requesting the issuance of the certificate of parents or ancestors, as it was required during the NRC exercise in Assam, some said they want the document as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said all the documents should be there.