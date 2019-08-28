Amid clampdown, J&K Cricket Association turns to TV ads to reach out to players

In a desperate bid to reach out to cricket players amid communications clampdown in the Valley, the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association has turned to advertisement tickers on local TV channels, The Indian Express has reported.

To inform their first-class cricketers, including India international Parvez Rasool, about the pre-season training camp starting September 2 onwards, the association decided to use tickers that run at the bottom of the screen on local TV channels.

The decision was taken at a meeting in New Delhi. The meeting was attended by J&K team mentor and former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, administrator CK Prasad and J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) CEO SAH Bukhari.

Bukhari told the newspaper, “There are two TV channels working in J&K at the moment – Gulistan and ETV. We thought of giving advertisements in newspapers but the problem is we don’t know whether they would reach people across Kashmir. So we thought TV advertisements would be the best medium to inform our players.”

Pathan said that the JKCA would give adequate time to players for them to join the camp.

He told the publication, “The last time I spoke to Parvez (Rasool) was last week when he had come to Jammu. He had called me and said he had come for training in Jammu but then he left for Kashmir as there was no cricket activity. We haven’t reached him since.”

Pathan said that the association has not heard from many players since the last three weeks and was even mulling sending people to their residence. However, it realised that wasn’t feasible and decided that TV was the best medium.

The former Indian all-rounder said that once the team assembles the JKCA will take care of their lodging and will decide on whether to hold the trials in Jammu or another state.