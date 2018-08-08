Amid a Twitter exchange, Mehbooba Mufti's emoji skills leave Omar Abdullah impressed

People's Democratic Party (PDP) President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and senior party leaders attend the 19th Foundation Day of PDP, in Jammu on Monday. (Image: PTI)

A Twitter banter between two former Chief Ministers of Jammu & Kashmir took a humorous turn as one of them showed her ability to use the right emoji at the right place, something even a teenager would envy.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah accused Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti of playing the field and assuring a support to both BJP and Congress in the upcoming election for Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. “How does that work exactly?” he further asked.



Usually fake news & falsehoods are peddled by dubious news channels. But its baffling when a politician like @OmarAbdullah fabricates stories based on pure fiction. Such dangerous propaganda is detrimental to the truth & an attempt to mislead people.https://t.co/39wAb1rzIS

Mufti closed the reply with a Pinocchio emoji which is also known as the lying face emoji.



The surprising reply also left Abdullah in awe. He said, “Hats off to whoever operates your account for you. They actually have a sense of humour. Nice emoji use.”



Again fake news !. Give a compliment where its due Omar .

The harmless light-hearted banter, the kind which is rarely seen in Indian politics, received applause from the Twitter fraternity. One user awarded Mufti with “best emoji use award”.

Others were also appreciative:



I think that's the first time an Indian politician has made me laugh. — Namecannotbeblank (@Aftrunner) August 7, 2018





2 Former cm fight each other with emoji twitter is great..

The emoji, in this case, is named after Pinocchio effect which refers to an increase in the temperature around the nose and in the orbital muscle in the inner corner of the eye when someone lies.