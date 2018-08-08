App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amid a Twitter exchange, Mehbooba Mufti's emoji skills leave Omar Abdullah impressed

The harmless light-hearted banter, the kind which is rarely seen in Indian politics, received applause from the Twitter fraternity. One user awarded Mufti with “best emoji use award”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
People's Democratic Party (PDP) President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and senior party leaders attend the 19th Foundation Day of PDP, in Jammu on Monday. (Image: PTI)
A Twitter banter between two former Chief Ministers of Jammu & Kashmir took a humorous turn as one of them showed her ability to use the right emoji at the right place, something even a teenager would envy.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah accused Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti of playing the field and assuring a support to both BJP and Congress in the upcoming election for Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. “How does that work exactly?” he further asked.

Mufti responded, “Usually fake news & falsehoods are peddled by dubious news channels. But it’s baffling when a politician like @OmarAbdullah fabricates stories based on pure fiction. Such dangerous propaganda is detrimental to the truth & an attempt to mislead people.”

Mufti closed the reply with a Pinocchio emoji which is also known as the lying face emoji.

The surprising reply also left Abdullah in awe. He said, “Hats off to whoever operates your account for you. They actually have a sense of humour. Nice emoji use.”

Apparently, the misplaced credit did not go down well with Mufti who shot back, “Again fake news! Give a compliment where its due Omar.”

The harmless light-hearted banter, the kind which is rarely seen in Indian politics, received applause from the Twitter fraternity. One user awarded Mufti with “best emoji use award”.

Others were also appreciative: 


The emoji, in this case, is named after Pinocchio effect which refers to an increase in the temperature around the nose and in the orbital muscle in the inner corner of the eye when someone lies.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 01:13 pm

tags #India #Politics

