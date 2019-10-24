Amgaon Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Amgaon Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Amgaon Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Amgaon constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Amgaon is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Gondiya district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 69.77% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 70% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Puram Sanjay Hanwantrao won this seat by a margin of 18295 votes, which was 10.38% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 176282 votes.Ramratanbapu Bharatbhapu Raut won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 6817 votes. INC polled 152891 votes, 42.5% of the total votes polled.
