Amgaon Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Amgaon Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Amgaon is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Gondiya district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 69.77% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 70% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Puram Sanjay Hanwantrao won this seat by a margin of 18295 votes, which was 10.38% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 176282 votes.