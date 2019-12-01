App
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2019 06:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amend laws to give capital punishment in crimes against women, children: Minister Rama Rao

In a series of tweets, Rama Rao,son of TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, pitched for ensuring expeditious justice to the victims and said anyone committing heinous act of violence on women and children should be given death penalty without delay and there should be no option for review.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Pic for representation
Pic for representation

Against the backdrop of the brutal rape and killing of a woman veterinarian near here, Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to amend IPC and CrPC so as to provide for capital punishment to perpetrators of crimes against women and children.

In a series of tweets, Rama Rao,son of TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, pitched for ensuring expeditious justice to the victims and said anyone committing heinous act of violence on women and children should be given death penalty without delay and there should be no option for review. Let us act swiftly to save our nation from these beasts who seem not to fear law of the land @narendramodi Ji, I appeal to you on behalf of millions of citizens whore aggrieved yet feel helpless & want us lawmakers to raise up to the occasion & deliver expeditious justice, tweeted Rama Rao, who is also working president of the TRS.

Popularly known as KTR said: Amend the Indian Penal Code (IPC) & Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) so anyone who commits such a heinous act of violence on our women & children are given capital punishment without delay & NO option for review. Time has come to amend archaic portions of our Acts & Laws Sir.

He pointed out that the convicts in the Nirbhaya case have not been hanged even seven years after the incident. Honble PM @narendramodi Ji, 7 years after Nirbhayas ghastly rape & murder; the convicts are still not hung! "A 9-month child is raped recently, lower court ordered capital punishment; HC revised it to life imprisonment! A young veterinarian is barbarically murdered in Hyd," he tweeted, referring to the incident at Warangal in Telangana. And the perpetrators have been nabbed. But I wonder how we can offer solace to the grieving family seeking justice for... "Justice delayed is justice denied sir. As the parliament is in session, I urge you to take up the issue for a day-long discussion on priority, he said.

His plea comes in the backdrop of the outrage over the rape and murder of assistant veterinarian by four people last week.

First Published on Dec 1, 2019 06:23 pm

tags #Rama Rao

