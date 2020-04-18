App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2020 07:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ambuja Cement to start production from April 20, in talks with authorities

The company is taking all necessary steps to adhere to the standard operating procedure for social distancing mandated by the government in the new guidelines issued by the government on April 15, Ambuja Cements said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
 
 
Ambuja Cements is planning to start manufacturing in phases at its plants across India from April 20 and is seeking approval from the relevant government authorities.

The company is taking all necessary steps to adhere to the standard operating procedure for social distancing mandated by the government in the new guidelines issued by the government on April 15, Ambuja Cements said in a regulatory filing.

"The company is seeking necessary permissions/approvals from the relevant government authorities for resumption of operations at various locations from April 20, 2020, in a phased manner.

Close

"The operations at various locations will be resumed in full compliance of the said order and conditions/directives as may be mentioned in the approval by the relevant government authorities," it said on Friday.

On March 23, Ambuja Cements temporarily suspended its operations at various locations, in compliance with the direction issued by the government in view of the pandemic .

Ambuja Cements is part of global conglomerate LafargeHolcim.

It has a cement capacity of 29.65 million tonnes with five integrated cement manufacturing plants and eight cement grinding units across the country.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

 

First Published on Apr 18, 2020 07:35 pm

tags #Ambuja Cement #Business #coronavirus #India

