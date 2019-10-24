Ambernath Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Ambernath Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Ambernath is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Thane district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 39.71% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 38.6% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dr Balaji Kinikar won this seat by a margin of 2041 votes, which was 1.49% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 136647 votes.