Ambernath Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Ambernath Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Ambernath is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Thane district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 39.71% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 38.6% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dr Balaji Kinikar won this seat by a margin of 2041 votes, which was 1.49% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 136647 votes.Dr Balaji Kinikar won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 19979 votes. SS polled 113021 votes, 44.66% of the total votes polled.
