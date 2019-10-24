Ambegaon Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Ambegaon Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Ambegaon Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Ambegaon constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Ambegaon is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Pune district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 71.76% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 68.88% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dilip Dattatray Walse Patil won this seat by a margin of 58154 votes, which was 30% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 193846 votes.Diliprao Dattatry Walse Patil won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 37349 votes. NCP polled 171649 votes, 58.17% of the total votes polled.
