Ambegaon Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Ambegaon Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Ambegaon is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Pune district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 71.76% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 68.88% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dilip Dattatray Walse Patil won this seat by a margin of 58154 votes, which was 30% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 193846 votes.