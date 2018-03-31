App
Mar 31, 2018 05:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ambedkar statue vandalised; Yogi Adityanath asks DMs to ensure security

The statue was found damaged this morning. The statue is immediately being replaced and a case has been lodged against unidentified persons.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Unindentified persons vandalised the statue of B R Ambedkar in Gohaniya village, triggering protests by locals who demanded arrest of culprits.

Taking a serious note of such incidents, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to district magistrates and SPs to take steps to ensure security of statues installed in their respective districts and see that such instances are not repeated.

The statue was found damaged this morning. The statue is immediately being replaced and a case has been lodged against unidentified persons, SP, Dr. Dharamvir said. An official release issued in Lucknow said the chief minister has asked officials to take strong action against those responsibile for such incidents so that they do not vitiate peace and harmony.

Officials have been asked to take the help of peoples' representatives and eminent persons for ensuring peace and harmony and hold meetings with them.

