Ambedkar Jayanti holiday: Banks to remain shut in these cities, open in 7 cities; check details

Representative image

On account of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, banks will remain closed in most of the Cities across the country today. All states will observe bank holidays on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, except these cities, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Stock markets will also be closed on account of the festival today. Some states also observe the Biju festival, Vishu, Tamil New Year, Bohag Bihu, or Cheiraoba, according to the central bank. The bank holidays on account of these festivals are notified by the RBI under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Cities where banks will remain open today

Banks will remain functional today in Bhopal, Aizawl, New Delhi, Chandigarh, Raipur, Shimla, as well as Shillong, according to RBI.

Cities where banks will remain closed today

-Banks will be closed today in Ahmedabad, Agartala, Bengaluru, Belapur, Chandigarh, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Chennai, Guwahati, Gangtok, Imphal, Hyderabad, Jammu, Jaipur, Lochi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Kolkata, Nagpur, Mumbai, Panaji, Ranchi, Patna, Thiruvananthapuram, and Srinagar.

Online banking, ATM access will be available even though banks will remain closed today in most of the states.