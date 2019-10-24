Ambala City Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Ambala City Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Ambala City is an Assembly constituency in Ambala district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.

Below is the Haryana Poll Ambala City Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 70.65% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 70.05% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Aseem Goel won this seat by a margin of 23252 votes, which was 14.4% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 161486 votes.

Venod Sharma won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the SAD candidate by a margin of 35550 votes. INC polled 131571 votes, 52.77% of the total votes polled.