Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 08:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ambala City bus stand to be renamed after Sushma Swaraj

"Sushma Swaraj ji was a prominent politician of the country who belonged to Ambala," Sharma said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Haryana government has decided to rename the Ambala City bus stand after former Union minister and BJP veteran late Sushma Swaraj. Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma said here on Friday that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal to this effect.

He informed that BJP MLA from Ambala City Assembly constituency, Aseem Goel, through a letter, had requested the chief minister that the bus stand be renamed after Swaraj.

He said that the name of the bus stand will be changed on the birth anniversary of the late Union Minister, which falls on February 14.

The veteran BJP leader, who brought a rare empathy and a human approach to India's foreign diplomacy, passed away last year at the age of 67.

First Published on Jan 24, 2020 08:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Haryana #India #Manohar Lal Khattar

