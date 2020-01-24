Ambala City bus stand to be renamed after Sushma Swaraj

The Haryana government has decided to rename the Ambala City bus stand after former Union minister and BJP veteran late Sushma Swaraj. Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma said here on Friday that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal to this effect.

He informed that BJP MLA from Ambala City Assembly constituency, Aseem Goel, through a letter, had requested the chief minister that the bus stand be renamed after Swaraj.

"Sushma Swaraj ji was a prominent politician of the country who belonged to Ambala," Sharma said in a statement.

He said that the name of the bus stand will be changed on the birth anniversary of the late Union Minister, which falls on February 14.