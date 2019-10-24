Ambala Cantt Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Ambala Cantt Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Ambala Cantt is an Assembly constituency in Ambala district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 72.63% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 67.84% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Anil Vij won this seat by a margin of 15462 votes, which was 12.19% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 126888 votes.

Anil Vij won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 6338 votes. BJP polled 100018 votes, 49.21% of the total votes polled.