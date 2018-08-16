App
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 11:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon to conduct digital marketing workshop for Northeast weavers: Report

The workshop aims at explaining the weavers how they can start selling their products online, the costs involved and managing deliveries.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to help improve the online presence of Northeast weavers, e-commerce giant Amazon will be training them on selling their creations online, according to a report by The Times of India.

Amazon will conduct a day-long workshop which will include introduction on growth of B2C exports through online channels. A talk will be delivered by Saurabh Malhotra, Amazon India category head in global selling, the report suggests.

The workshop aims at explaining the weavers and artisans, how they can start selling their products online, types of documents they would require to start their online business, the costs involved and managing deliveries, the report adds.

The Northeastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd’s (NEDFi) study had found that despite bank linkages and smart phones, the weavers are unable to establish their online presence as they lack awareness about digital marketing, the report suggests. The study also added that only a small percentage of their products are ready for e-commerce.
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 11:07 pm

