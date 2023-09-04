G20 Summit: Amazon, Swiggy, Zomato deliveries suspended in central Delhi from September 8-10

Commercial activities and online delivery services will not be allowed in New Delhi during the G20 Summit. (Representational image)

The G20 Leaders' Summit, scheduled to be held from September 9-10 at the newly built Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan, will see delivery services suspended between September 8 and September 10, the Delhi Police said. Online delivery of only medicines will be permitted during this time.

"In the New Delhi area, commercial activities will not be allowed. Online delivery services will not be allowed but medicine delivery will be allowed,” Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav said during a press conference. He added that there are no changes in the traffic advisory issued by the police on August 25.

"Essential services such as postal and medical services, sample collections by path labs will be allowed throughout Delhi," Yadav said. Valid permissions granted for essential services will be "honoured”, the senior officer added.

Speaking about metro services during the G20 Summit, Yadav said that barring the Supreme Court station, metro services will not be affected.

"There might be closure of gates for 10-15 minutes at stations due to VIP movement and security restrictions. But apart from at Pragati Maidan (Supreme Court), metro services will not be affected at other stations,” he said. People with hotel bookings in the New Delhi district and travelling from the airport or railway station will be allowed entry, subject to the production of boarding passes and booking documents, he added.

While Delhi Police have put in curbs for the G20 weekend, Gurugram residents can also expect traffic diversions, and delays during the Summit in the National Capital. Restrictions in the district are expected to be up by September 7.

Vehicular movement will be restricted on National Highway-48 from midnight on September 7 until midnight on September 10. Commuters going to Delhi have been advised to avoid their private vehicles and make maximum use of the metro services.

(With inputs from PTI)

