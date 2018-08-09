Amazon starts pre-Independence Day sale a day before Flipkart; both sales to end August 12

Moneycontrol News

Online retailer Amazon kick-started its pre-Independence Day sale on Thursday, a day before its rival Flipkart is scheduled to start one of its own. The two events are scheduled to end on Sunday, August 12.

As a part of its Freedom Sale, Amazon is offering a discount to customers using State Bank of India (SBI) debit and credit cards, on a minimum purchase of Rs 3,000.

The e-commerce major is also offering a discount of 50-80 percent on clothes and a minimum discount of 50 percent on books.

Electronics are being sold at a discount of up to 50 percent. The sale includes offers on four new device launches - Honor Play, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Huawei Nova 3i and the Blackberry Key 2.

The Honor 7X 64 GB is available at a 35 percent discount for Rs 10,999. The Honor View 10 128GB is being offered at a 30 percent discount for Rs 24,999.

Flipkart's sale, termed The Big Freedom Sale, begins on August 10. The company will offer a 10 percent cashback to customers shopping with Citibank cards.

The online retailer will also offer television sets and other appliances at discounts of up to 70 percent and conduct flash sales for products of different brands.

Air conditioners will be sold at discounts of up to Rs 30,000 per unit.