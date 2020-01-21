Amazon Great Indian Sale and Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Best offers on smartphones, TVs, and laptops

Amazon and Flipkart’s big Republic Day sales are already underway and will end on January 22. Amazon is offering a 10-percent instant discount on transactions made with SBI credit cards.

Flipkart is giving the same discounts on all purchases carried out using ICICI Bank credit cards and Kotak Mahindra Bank debit and credit cards. We’ve pieced together some of the best deals for smartphones, televisions, and laptops.

Best smartphone deals on Flipkart

One of 2019’s best flagship killer phones saw its first-ever price cut; the Realme X2 Pro is available for Rs 27,999. The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are down to their lowest-ever prices at Rs 22,999 and Rs 27,999 respectively. Both these phones offer flagship-grade features including quality cameras, QHD+ AMOLED, and more, at a very affordable price. Although currently out of stock at the time of writing this article, the iPhone XS saw its biggest-ever price cut, currently available for just Rs 49,999.

The Google Pixel 3a is also available at its lowest-ever price, now available at Rs 27,999. Another fantastic deal comes in the form of the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition, which now starts at Rs 29,999, the Reno 10x Zoom Edition has a camera comparable to the OnePlus 7 Pro. Other great smartphone deals include offers for the Realme XT, the Redmi K20 series, the Realme 3, the Vivo Z1 Pro, the Motorola One Action, the Lenovo K10 Note, the Poco F1, the Xiaomi A3, the Oppo K1 and more.

Best smartphone deals on Amazon

Both the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Mi A3 get a price cut of around Rs 2,000, and are now available at Rs 13,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively.

The Vivo U20 and U10 are currently priced at Rs 9,990 and Rs 7,990 respectively, making them incredibly good value options. Other phones that have gotten discounts on their prices include phones from Samsung’s budget M series like the Galaxy M40, priced at Rs 13,999, the M30s at Rs 12,999, the M30 at Rs 8,999, and M10s at Rs 7,999. The Samsung Galaxy A50 is priced at Rs 17,990, A50s at Rs 18,999, and A70s at Rs 25,999, have their prices cuts in the wake of the arrival of the Galaxy A51 and A71.

Premium smartphones such as the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro now start at Rs 42,999 and Rs 51,999 respectively. The Galaxy Note 9 is available at an all-time low at Rs 41,990, while the iPhone XR is priced at Rs 42,900.

LG’s G8X is also available for Rs 49,990 with an additional Rs 3,000 price cut that comes with the exchange of an old smartphone. The handset has a dual-screen attachment, making it an affordable foldable alternative. The Honor 20 brings the flagship experience at the lowest-ever price at Rs 21,999.

Best deals on laptops

Amazon’s Great Indian Sale has amazing deals on gaming and mainstream laptops. The Acer Nitro 7 series combines 9th Gen Intel processing power with Nvidia’s GTX 1660Ti graphics at an incredible starting price of Rs 74,999. The HP Pavilion is our pick for the best entry-level gaming laptop deal priced at Rs 54,990. The Asus TUF Gaming FX505DV is now available at Rs 80,990, and offers features of a laptop priced in the Rs 1.2 lakh range with features like Nvidia RTX graphics, a 1080p 120Hz panel, 16GB of DDR4 RAMm and more-than sufficient I/O. If money is not an option, and you are in the market for the absolute best of the best, the ROG Zephyrus S GX701 gets a Rs 10,000 price cut, and is now available at Rs 2,89,990.

There’s no better time to buy an everyday laptop, with brands like Dell, Asus, and Lenovo are all offering 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processors and 8GB of RAM, which is the ideal configuration for an everyday laptop for multitasking. We’d recommend opting for the Dell Inspiron, Asus VivoBook, Lenovo Ideapad or Acer Swift models, if you want to buy a mainstream laptop that won’t lag while multitasking and deliver decent battery life. Amazon is also offering No Cost EMI payment options on several laptops.

Best deals on TVs

Amazon is offering a 10-percent instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 on SBI credit cards and Rs 10,000 Amazon Pay balance on purchase of a TV through prepaid methods. The OnePlus TV gets a Rs 1,000 price cut on Amazon, making it the cheapest QLED TV in India. The 50-inch Samsung Super 6 series TV is available for Rs 46,999 if you are looking to buy a premium 4K UHD Smart TV under Rs 50,000. The LG UHD TV AI ThinQ lineup is available starting at Rs 32,999 on Flipkart.

CloudWalker’s Smart Screens have also received price cuts, with the 55-inch model now down to Rs 26,990 from Rs 29,990. The Smart Screen from CloudWalker functions as somewhat of a computer TV. 55-inch 4K Smart TVs from Vu and Blaupunkt are available for as low as under Rs 30,000. If you want to buy an affordable 4K TV, Flipkart will offer better options, while Amazon has better deals on TVs above Rs 40,000.