Amazon, Flipkart to face off in this year's campus placements

E-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon, consistently trying to one-up each other, have now moved the battlefield to college campuses.

Both companies are trying to get the best of talent on board, particularly from Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) and National Institutes of Technology (NIT).

According to a report by The Economic Times, the two companies will look to hire people to work on emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, big data, internet of things and machine learning.

Flipkart may do the bulk of the hiring this year, taking the mantle from market leader Amazon, as it is in the middle of a takeover by global retail giant Walmart.

The Bengaluru-based e-commerce company aims to reach out to more campuses this year and hire more people than it did last year.

It will make its debut in final placements at a host of colleges this summer, including NIT Warangal, National Institute of Fashion Technology, and National Institute of Design and Faculty of Management Studies.

Many students are attracted to companies like Flipkart and Amazon because these companies tend to offer positions in product development and operations.

Many from the premier institutes anticipate both companies to come to their campuses, but believe Flipkart would be a better fit for their students this time around.

Flipkart is a smaller organization than Amazon and is, therefore, expected to have more roles for students than the American e-commerce behemoth.

Amazon led campus recruitment last year, both in the number of offers extended and average pay offered.

Campus sources said it offered annual compensations of close to Rs 30 lakh with stock options, while Flipkart offered around Rs 21 lakh without stock options.

"Amazon operates at the cutting edge of technology and we are keen to hire candidates with passion for technology such as AI, ML IoT, speech recognition and computer vision, in addition to an aptitude to grow with the organisation," Raj Kaza, Director of Talent Acquisition at Amazon India, was quoted as saying.

Kaza also said that university recruitment is a major source of talent at Amazon and the numbers for this year are 10 percent higher than last year. Amazon will also extend more pre-placement offers to its interns this year.

The NITs will begin their final placements in August and placements at the IITs are set to start in December.