    Amarnath Yatra to begin on July 1, continue till August 31

    Registration for the pilgrimage will start on April 17.

    PTI
    April 14, 2023 / 10:49 PM IST
    Amarnath Yatra (File image: ANI)

    The annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath shrine, located at a height of 3,880 metres in south Kashmir Himalayas, will begin on July 1 and continue till August 31, authorities said on Friday.

    The schedule of the pilgrimage was decided at the 44th meeting of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) chaired by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan.

    Announcing the schedule, Sinha said the administration is committed to ensuring a smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage.

    "A hassle-free pilgrimage is the top priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The administration will provide best-in-class healthcare and other essential facilities to all visiting devotees and service providers", he said.

    first published: Apr 14, 2023 10:48 pm