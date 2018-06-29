App
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 12:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amarnath Yatra suspended from Baltal route due to inclement weather

An official of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) said the yatra was going on through the Pahalgam route.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Amarnath yatra to the cave shrine in south Kashmir was today suspended from the Baltal route due to multiple landslides en route caused by heavy rainfall in the valley over the past two days.

A police official said the Kali Mata Track has been damaged due to landslides at multiple places, which has forced suspension of the yatra from Baltal route.

"Restoration work is going on but a slight drizzle is hampering restoration work," the official said.

An official of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) said the yatra was going on through the Pahalgam route.

The annual yatra to the 3880-metre high cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas began yesterday and will conclude on 26 August to coincide with the festival of Raksha Bandhan.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 12:40 pm

tags #Amarnath yatra #Current Affairs #India #Weather

