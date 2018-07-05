App
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 02:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amarnath Yatra remains suspended for second day

"Yatra via both Baltal as well as Pahalgam routes remained suspended for the second day due of landslides and shooting stones at several places and intermittent rains in the Yatra area," a spokesman of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Amarnath yatra to the cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas remained suspended today for the second consecutive day from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes due to landslides and shooting stones.

He said, however, limited helicopter services functioned from both routes.

Three pilgrims died and four other persons suffered injuries when they came under a landslide between Brarimarg and Railpathri on Baltal route on Tuesday night while two pilgrims were killed by shooting stones over the past two days.

Six other persons have died due to cardiac arrest since the pilgrimage to the 3880 metre high cave shrine began on 28 June.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 12:59 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Travel

