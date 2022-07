Amarnath Yatra: 6 pilgrims, 1 pony driver die in last 36 hours; death toll climbs to 49

Devotees at the Amarnath Yatra (PTI file photo)

Six pilgrims and one pony driver died of natural causes during the Amarnath Yatra in the last 36 hours, taking the overall death toll in the ongoing pilgrimage to 49, officials said on July 16.

The death toll includes 15 yatris who lost their life in the July 8 flash flood.

So far, 47 yatris and two pony drivers have lost their life during the pilgrimage which started on June 30. One pony driver had died after he fell from his horse into a deep gorge in Pahalgam.

In the July 8 flash flood near the cave shrine, 15 yatris had lost their life while about 55 persons were injured. Over 1.5 lakh pilgrims have so far visited the cave shrine.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Friday visited the Amarnath cave shrine and the Panjtarni base camp to take stock of the arrangements in place for the ongoing annual pilgrimage. Singh interacted with civil and security forces' officers and conducted an aerial survey of the Sheshnag camp.

Interacting with the senior officers of the administration and forces deployed at the cave shrine and Panjtarni, the DGP appreciated their quick response to the July 8 flash flood. Fifteen pilgrims were killed and 55 injured in the flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas.

Singh directed all officers to remain alert and ready to meet any eventuality. He said that ensuring the safety and security of the pilgrims is the priority. He called for the highest level of synergy amongst all stakeholders to ensure all possible help and assistance is provided to the pilgrims.

He also directed the officers to assist all those service providers who were affected by the flash flood. Administration, police and security forces' officers briefed the DGP on the measures taken so far and assistance being provided to the pilgrims and service providers in the aftermath of the natural calamity.

The Amarnath Yatra began on June 30 but was suspended following the flash flood. The pilgrimage resumed on July 11.