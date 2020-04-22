State government cancels Amarnath Yatra, then withdraws note

The Jammu Kashmir Directorate of Information on April 22 canceled the annual Amarnath Yatra but withdraw the note shortly thereafter, according to reports.

It wasn't immediately clear as to why the state administration decided to withdraw the cancellation note.

The Amarnath Yatra was originally scheduled to begin from June 23 and end on August 3.

Coronavirus cases in India on April 22 climbed to 20,471, including 15,859 active cases, 3,959 cured/discharged/migrated and 652 deaths.

According to reports, in Kashmir Valley, there are over 77 red zones and the yatra is scheduled to pass through them.

In the withdrawn note, Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu had said that the pujas will be conducted with "traditional fervour".

Last year, the annual yatra was curtailed ahead of the revocation of Article 370 in August.