App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 08:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

State government cancels Amarnath Yatra, then withdraws note

Last year, the annual yatra was curtailed ahead of the revocation of Article 370 in August

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Jammu Kashmir Directorate of Information on April 22 canceled the annual Amarnath Yatra but withdraw the note shortly thereafter, according to reports.

It wasn't immediately clear as to why the state administration decided to withdraw the cancellation note.

The Amarnath Yatra was originally scheduled to begin from June 23 and end on August 3.

Close

Coronavirus cases in India on April 22 climbed to 20,471, including 15,859 active cases, 3,959 cured/discharged/migrated and 652 deaths.

According to reports, in Kashmir Valley, there are over 77 red zones and the yatra is scheduled to pass through them.

In the withdrawn note, Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu had said that the pujas will be conducted with "traditional fervour".

Last year, the annual yatra was curtailed ahead of the revocation of Article 370 in August.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 07:38 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Does Jio deal make Facebook India’s top tech investor ahead of SoftBank?

Does Jio deal make Facebook India’s top tech investor ahead of SoftBank?

Should India worry about its fiscal deficit increasing when its economy is staring into the abyss?

Should India worry about its fiscal deficit increasing when its economy is staring into the abyss?

RIP SLB model? The asset light model of airlines could soon be history

RIP SLB model? The asset light model of airlines could soon be history

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.