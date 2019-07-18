App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 10:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amarinder Singh yet to decide on Navjot Sidhu's resignation

Meanwhile, speculations were rife that top Congress leadership intervened in the matter to resolve issues between Singh and Sidhu. There was no confirmation from the party regarding the same.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is yet to take a call on Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation from the state Cabinet, official sources said July 18. Singh, who was in Delhi earlier this week, had said July 16 he would decide on Sidhu's resignation after going through the contents of the letter once he reached Chandigarh.

The chief minister returned to Chandigarh Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, speculations were rife that top Congress leadership intervened in the matter to resolve issues between Singh and Sidhu. There was no confirmation from the party regarding the same.

Close

Sidhu, who has been at loggerheads with Singh and was stripped off key portfolios in the cabinet reshuffle in June, resigned from the state cabinet on Monday.

related news

The cricketer-turned-politician took to Twitter on Sunday, making public his June 10 resignation letter addressed to then Congress chief, just four days after his portfolio was changed.

Earlier this week, Singh had said if Sidhu did not want to do his job, there was nothing he could do about it.

On June 6, the chief minister had divested Sidhu of the Local Government and Tourism and Cultural Affairs departments and allotted him the Power and New and Renewable Energy portfolio.

Ever since then, Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur have been maintaining a distance from the media.

The tension between Singh and his cabinet colleague had come out in the open last month when the CM blamed Sidhu for the "inept handling" of the Local Government Department, claiming that it resulted in "poor performance" of the Congress in urban areas in this Lok Sabha polls.

The cricketer-turned-politician, however, had said that his department was being "singled out publicly" while asserting that he could not be taken for granted as he had been a "performer" throughout.
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 10:32 pm

tags #Amarinder Singh #Current Affairs #India #Navjot Singh Sidhu #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.