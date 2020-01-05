Amarinder Singh condemns killing of Sikh youth in Pakistan

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on January 5 condemned the killing of a Sikh youth in Pakistan and demanded that the Imran Khan government conduct a thorough investigation and punish the culprits.

"Shocked and anguished over killing of Sikh youth Ravinder Singh in #Pakistan, coming on the heels of #NankanaSahibAttack. @ImranKhanPTI govt must ensure thorough investigation and strict punishment for the culprits. This is the time to act what you preach," Amarinder Singh tweeted.