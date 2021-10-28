MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Amarinder-Shah meeting over farm laws postponed

Singh was supposed to meet the Union home minister to discuss possible solutions to the ongoing farmers' stir against the Centre's three farm laws.

PTI
October 28, 2021 / 08:38 PM IST
Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had last week said he would soon launch his own party, and that he was hopeful of a seat adjustment with the BJP provided the ongoing farmers' stir against farm laws was resolved in their interest. (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had last week said he would soon launch his own party, and that he was hopeful of a seat adjustment with the BJP provided the ongoing farmers' stir against farm laws was resolved in their interest. (Illustration: Moneycontrol)


Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the farm laws was postponed on Thursday.

The meeting between both leaders could not take place as Shah was to leave for Gujarat, said a source close to the former Punjab CM.

Singh was supposed to meet the Union home minister to discuss possible solutions to the ongoing farmers' stir against the Centre's three farm laws.

The former CM on Wednesday had said he will be meeting Shah along with some agricultural experts.

"Tomorrow, I am going to meet Home Minister Shah and 25-30 people will go with me," Singh had said while addressing the media here.

Singh had said he had met the Union home minister thrice in the past on farmers' issues.

Singh, who had faced an unceremonious exit from the state government, had said any seat arrangement that he might make with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be subject to the resolution of the farmers' issue in their interest.

Singh had earlier also met Shah in Delhi and had discussed the prolonged farmers' stir with him while urging him to resolve the crisis urgently with the repeal of the three farm laws.

A large number of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and UP, have been camping at the Delhi borders since November 26 last year, demanding the repeal of the three new farm laws.
PTI
Tags: #Amarinder Singh #Amit Shah #Current Affairs #Farm Reform Law #India #Punjab
first published: Oct 28, 2021 08:38 pm

