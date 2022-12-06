Amarinder, Jakhar part of new 17-member Punjab BJP core committee

The BJP on Tuesday constituted a new core committee for its Punjab unit, with former Congress leaders Amarinder Singh and Sunil Jakhar among the panel's 17 members.

While Amarinder Singh, an ex-chief minister of Punjab, had quit the Congress ahead of the state assembly elections, former Lok Sabha member Jakhar had left the party in May. Last week, they were also made members of the BJP's national executive.

The core committee for Punjab was announced by BJP state chief Ashwani Sharma after discussions with national president J P Nadda, the party said.

Former Congress leaders Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi and Fatehjang Singh Bajwa were also made members of the core committee, according to the list of new appointments. Sodhi and Bajwa had earlier joined the BJP.

The other members of the committee are Union Minister Som Parkash, Avinash Rai Khanna, Sarabjit Singh Virk, Manoranjan Kalia, Rajinder Bhandari, Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, Jaswinder Dhillon, Vijay Sampla, Manthri Srinivasullu, Shwait Malik, Tikshan Sud and Subhash Sharma, according to the list.

Party national vice president Saudan Singh, national general secretary Tarun Chugh, parliamentary board member Iqbal Singh Lalpura, state in-charge Vijay Rupani and state co-incharge Narender Raina will be special invitees to the core committee, the BJP said.

The BJP also formed a nine-member finance committee of the Punjab unit.

Its members are Manoranjan Kalia, Sunil Jakhar, Tikshan Sud, Arvind Khanna, Sarabjeet Singh Makkar, Saroop Chand Singla, Praveen Bansal, Sanjeev Khanna and Gurdev Sharma, the party said.