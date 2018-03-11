App
Mar 11, 2018 07:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amarinder gifts development projects worth Rs 398 cr to Ludhiana

A total of seven major projects were unveiled by the chief minister during his visit to Ludhiana today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today gifted projects worth Rs 398.12 crore to Ludhiana to boost to the city's infrastructural development.

A total of seven major projects were unveiled by the chief minister during his visit to Ludhiana today.

These include LED street lighting, installation of wayfinding and signages, Sarabha Nagar market retrofitting, 24x7 Surface Water Based Water Supply Scheme and Smart Street Phase 1-Malhar Road, an official release said.

Singh laid the foundation stone of five projects at three places in Ludhiana with the promise that development work in the city, a major industrial and business hub, would continue to be taken up on priority by his government.

An official spokesperson said work orders were in the process of being issued for LED street lighting and wayfinding and signages (digital and analogue) installation.

The LED project envisages replacement of the existing 105,000 lights with the energy saving lighting.

Scheduled to start later this month, it will be completed by December 12 to generate guaranteed energy saving of 63.25 per cent (29.75 million units per year), translating into an expected energy saving per annum of Rs 6.09 crore for the first year, with 6 per cent incremental every year thereafter, he said.

The wayfinding and signages project will cover 757 signage boards of eight types.

